Autus Asset Management LLC Buys 194 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 1.3% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.95.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $264.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.26. The stock has a market cap of $93.53 billion, a PE ratio of 69.84, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $369.21.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

