Sitrin Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,158 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up approximately 2.7% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in General Motors by 44.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,030 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in General Motors by 0.5% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 211,629 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 293.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,111 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 14,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 7.2% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM opened at $36.15 on Monday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.65. The company has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.74.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

