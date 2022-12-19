Sitrin Capital Management LLC Sells 268 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,540 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 13.7% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Adobe by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Adobe by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,520 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,196,000 after buying an additional 15,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,922,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Edward Jones cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $413.19.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $338.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $582.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.20. The company has a market cap of $157.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,797.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,797.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,411 shares of company stock worth $7,651,223. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.