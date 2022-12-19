Sitrin Capital Management LLC Has $3.95 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for 2.6% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 8.2% in the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 8.5% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 28.2% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 48.8% in the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 77,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,063,000 after buying an additional 25,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $443.92 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $421.15 and its 200 day moving average is $436.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.36 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Lam Research to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.32.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

