Sitrin Capital Management LLC Sells 274 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,739 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Target accounts for about 2.7% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $146.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.84. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen raised their price target on Target to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Target to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.25.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

