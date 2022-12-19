Short Interest in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Declines By 9.8%

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,640,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the November 15th total of 7,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CFG stock opened at $38.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.00%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

