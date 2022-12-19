Secure Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Secure Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,379 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 104.2% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the second quarter worth $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Seeyond purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 22.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 30.66 and its 200-day moving average price is 31.97. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of 19.25 and a 12-month high of 107.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.78 by 0.21. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 714.01%. The firm had revenue of 536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 513.89 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 46.70.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,833,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total value of 58,067.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,071,199.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at 2,833,792.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

