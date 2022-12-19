Everhart Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,601 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 69.6% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Boeing by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 166.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 133.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.29.

Insider Activity

Boeing Stock Performance

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $184.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $109.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.50. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $229.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.98.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

