Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.7% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 61.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 80.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 35.8% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. HSBC upped their target price on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.15.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $168.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.15 and a 200 day moving average of $162.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $326.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $110.73 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

