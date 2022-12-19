Everhart Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in S&P Global by 7.7% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter worth $1,070,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $339.60 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $481.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.67. The company has a market cap of $110.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on S&P Global to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.19.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.