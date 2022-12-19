Everhart Financial Group Inc. Purchases 244 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Dollar General by 21.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,849,000 after acquiring an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 3.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 421,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,887,000 after buying an additional 14,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 4.1% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Dollar General to $265.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dollar General Stock Up 0.6 %

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $248.25 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.56.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

