Secure Asset Management LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,887,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,855,747,000 after acquiring an additional 346,470 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,172,723,000 after buying an additional 3,333,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,143,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,171,970,000 after buying an additional 834,377 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,117,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,302,351,000 after buying an additional 200,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,085,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,442,300,000 after buying an additional 704,434 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fiserv Stock Performance

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,255. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FISV opened at $98.58 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $110.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.