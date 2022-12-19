JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Trimmed by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.5% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,377,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792,220 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,393 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 600.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,533,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886,845 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $433,667,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,739,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,522 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on JPM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $129.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.77. The company has a market cap of $379.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

