Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Sitrin Capital Management LLC

Sitrin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for about 3.3% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 11.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger by 7.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 30,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 43.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 15.3% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 65,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,101.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 381,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,764,000 after buying an additional 349,910 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock worth $196,061,819 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SLB opened at $49.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.25 and its 200 day moving average is $42.10. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC raised their price objective on Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Schlumberger to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

