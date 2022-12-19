VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Bought by Cypress Financial Planning LLC

Cypress Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cypress Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.13% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

ANGL opened at $27.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.30. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $33.16.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st.

