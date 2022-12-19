Good Life Advisors LLC Invests $1.18 Million in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 98,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 643,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 30,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.07 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $30.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average is $29.15.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.