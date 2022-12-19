Good Life Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $217.89 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $310.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.35 and its 200-day moving average is $227.97.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.