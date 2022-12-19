Good Life Advisors LLC Grows Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,908,000 after acquiring an additional 514,079 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,486,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,587,000 after purchasing an additional 265,617 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,301,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,335,000 after purchasing an additional 33,303 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 889,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,242,000 after purchasing an additional 148,845 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 796,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,496,000 after purchasing an additional 22,234 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $45.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.18. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $53.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd.

