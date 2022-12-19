Good Life Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 2.2% during the third quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $273,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Mastercard by 163.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 11.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 0.4% during the third quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 14,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mastercard Stock Performance

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $345.84 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $329.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.58%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

