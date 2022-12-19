Everhart Financial Group Inc. Takes $222,000 Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,337 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,865,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $659,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,423,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $474,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,315,176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $182,349,000 after acquiring an additional 222,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $157.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.85 and a 52 week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.15.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

