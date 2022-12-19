Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Short Interest Update

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,315,400 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the November 15th total of 5,983,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 486,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days.

Fission Uranium Trading Down 2.8 %

FCUUF stock opened at $0.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.11 million, a PE ratio of -60.37 and a beta of 2.43. Fission Uranium has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Fission Uranium from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

