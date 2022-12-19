ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Short Interest Update

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,230,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the November 15th total of 9,700,000 shares. Approximately 22.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

In other ESS Tech news, President Craig E. Evans sold 16,340 shares of ESS Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $60,784.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,625,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,926,030.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Craig E. Evans sold 16,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $60,784.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,625,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,926,030.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amir Moftakhar sold 63,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $254,716.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 583,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,342.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,717 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWH. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in ESS Tech during the first quarter valued at $158,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ESS Tech by 10.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ESS Tech during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in ESS Tech during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in ESS Tech during the first quarter valued at $683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWH opened at $2.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $396.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.98. ESS Tech has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $14.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.74.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESS Tech will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWH shares. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on ESS Tech from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.18.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

