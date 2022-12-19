Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Short Interest Update

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 293,200 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the November 15th total of 277,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have commented on HBIO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Harvard Bioscience to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBIO. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $2.24 on Monday. Harvard Bioscience has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $93.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.70.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

