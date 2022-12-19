Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $223,000 Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,455,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,717,000 after acquiring an additional 618,248 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 83.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,283,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,118,000 after acquiring an additional 585,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,664,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,436,000 after acquiring an additional 523,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen cut their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

ABC stock opened at $166.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.21 and a fifty-two week high of $174.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.10 and a 200-day moving average of $148.74.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $1,626,945.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,077,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $1,626,945.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,077,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,278,295 shares of company stock worth $3,043,416,498 in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

