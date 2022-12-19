Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,362 Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676,247 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,778,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,705,000 after buying an additional 2,012,700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,823,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,666,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,641,000 after buying an additional 1,173,487 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BBWI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Bath & Body Works to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 3.4 %

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

BBWI opened at $40.31 on Monday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $71.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.