Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the November 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 479,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Down 0.1 %

IEP stock opened at $50.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Icahn Enterprises has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $55.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.62.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.78%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -555.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4.4% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 15.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 3.9% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

