Short Interest in Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Increases By 5.5%

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,054,900 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the November 15th total of 1,947,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.4 days.
Freehold Royalties Price Performance
FRHLF opened at $11.19 on Monday. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $13.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.32.
Freehold Royalties Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.0671 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.55%. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Freehold Royalties
Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Freehold Royalties (FRHLF)
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.