Short Interest in Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Increases By 5.5%

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,054,900 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the November 15th total of 1,947,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.4 days.

Freehold Royalties Price Performance

FRHLF opened at $11.19 on Monday. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $13.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.32.

Freehold Royalties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.0671 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.55%. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Freehold Royalties

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FRHLF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

