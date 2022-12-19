MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,040,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the November 15th total of 11,430,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $35.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.11. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 311,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,836,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $109,174.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 311,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,836,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 38,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,562. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 56,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Argus downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

