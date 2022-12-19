Short Interest in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) Rises By 5.5%

Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the November 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAC. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edify Acquisition by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 35,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Edify Acquisition by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 117,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,731 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Edify Acquisition by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 311,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 25,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Edify Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ EAC opened at $10.04 on Monday. Edify Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90.

About Edify Acquisition

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

