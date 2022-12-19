National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Purchased by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in National Grid were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in National Grid by 275.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,212,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,231,000 after acquiring an additional 889,963 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in National Grid by 298.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 578,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,470,000 after acquiring an additional 433,158 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Grid by 17.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,025,000 after acquiring an additional 242,081 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in National Grid in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,847,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in National Grid by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,044,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,041,000 after acquiring an additional 75,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGG opened at $60.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. National Grid plc has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $80.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.98.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $2.0929 dividend. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.16. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NGG. StockNews.com upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($15.03) to GBX 1,150 ($14.11) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,120.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

