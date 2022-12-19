Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Short Interest Up 5.5% in November

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 515,800 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the November 15th total of 488,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,158.0 days.

Geberit Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GBERF opened at $484.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $460.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $488.49. Geberit has a twelve month low of $408.56 and a twelve month high of $837.10.

Geberit Company Profile

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

