Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Short Interest Up 5.5% in November

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 515,800 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the November 15th total of 488,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,158.0 days.
Geberit Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:GBERF opened at $484.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $460.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $488.49. Geberit has a twelve month low of $408.56 and a twelve month high of $837.10.
Geberit Company Profile
