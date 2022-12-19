CVS Group plc (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) Short Interest Update

CVS Group plc (OTCMKTS:CVSGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the November 15th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 235.5 days.

CVS Group Price Performance

Shares of CVSGF opened at $23.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.04. CVS Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CVS Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.99) to GBX 2,300 ($28.22) in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

CVS Group Company Profile

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

Further Reading

