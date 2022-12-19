Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Short Interest Up 5.6% in November

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the November 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 378,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Mativ Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE MATV opened at $19.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.78. Mativ has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $32.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $674.10 million for the quarter. Mativ had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 2.33%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. Mativ’s payout ratio is 96.39%.

Separately, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Mativ in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

In other Mativ news, Director Jeffrey Keenan bought 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $36,404.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 255,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,859,864.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 22,524 shares of company stock worth $455,690. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.

