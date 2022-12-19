Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $629,000. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,000. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE CAH opened at $79.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.41 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.49.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

