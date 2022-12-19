Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Short Interest Update

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 987,100 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the November 15th total of 933,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Hippo during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Caz Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Hippo during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hippo by 60.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hippo during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hippo during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 39.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HIPO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hippo from $51.50 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Hippo in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Hippo from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Hippo from $75.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of HIPO stock opened at $13.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $315.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.12. Hippo has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

