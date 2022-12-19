Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Stake Lifted by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVZ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Stock Performance

NYSE:IVZ opened at $18.39 on Monday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $25.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IVZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.77.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

