Advisory Alpha LLC Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 123,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,505,000 after purchasing an additional 18,410 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 22,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $56,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJT opened at $107.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.73 and a 200 day moving average of $110.88. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $141.06.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.371 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

(Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.