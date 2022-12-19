Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 2,580 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $34.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.03. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

