Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDVV. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $18,831,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 827.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 173,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after buying an additional 155,030 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 860,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,914,000 after buying an additional 132,583 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 316.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 101,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 38.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 311,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,208,000 after buying an additional 87,183 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock opened at $37.11 on Monday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $32.35 and a one year high of $42.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.96.

