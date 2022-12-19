Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,149 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.2% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 2.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 0.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 60,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PBA. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $32.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 23.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.1614 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.42%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.