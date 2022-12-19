Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is FCF Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

FCF Advisors LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.6% of FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM opened at $104.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.74. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $114.66. The company has a market capitalization of $431.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

