IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 1,617 Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in onsemi were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of onsemi during the third quarter valued at about $653,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of onsemi during the third quarter valued at about $767,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of onsemi by 3.2% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of onsemi by 8.5% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of onsemi by 104.7% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of onsemi to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on onsemi to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on onsemi from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $65.38 on Monday. onsemi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $77.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.34.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that onsemi will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

