IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $5.49 Million Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 439,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,373 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PG&E were worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in PG&E by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 53,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 31,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCG. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PG&E to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

PG&E Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $516,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,372,824.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $16.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.82. The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.14.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. PG&E had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.