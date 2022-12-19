Mission Wealth Management LP Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903,604 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,721,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 727,469 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,762,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 247.3% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 859,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,036,000 after acquiring an additional 612,054 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

QUAL stock opened at $114.57 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.36.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.