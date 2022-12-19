Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Has $700,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,503 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 412.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,506.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,165.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $28.80 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.20.

