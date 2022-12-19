Good Life Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GTO stock opened at $47.59 on Monday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.24 and a fifty-two week high of $56.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.33.

