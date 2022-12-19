Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Sells 7,911 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,911 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 404,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 572,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,424,000 after purchasing an additional 157,007 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 492,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after buying an additional 14,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCQ stock opened at $19.11 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $21.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.08.

