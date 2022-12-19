Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Has $239,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,457 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.5 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $90.08 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $160.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.