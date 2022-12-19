Good Life Advisors LLC Has $4.46 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 157,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,902,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 113,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,721,000.

FPX stock opened at $80.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.39 and its 200-day moving average is $86.19. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $78.50 and a twelve month high of $124.49.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

