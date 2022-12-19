Short Interest in Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL) Increases By 5.3%

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 834,100 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the November 15th total of 792,400 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 468,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertical Aerospace

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $910,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 1,048.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 29,510 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Vertical Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Vertical Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertical Aerospace Price Performance

EVTL stock opened at $3.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69. Vertical Aerospace has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertical Aerospace ( NYSE:EVTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertical Aerospace will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVTL shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vertical Aerospace from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vertical Aerospace from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

